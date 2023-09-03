(CNN) — The Rufous Hummingbird is magical. The male’s iridescent throat glows brighter than a shiny copper penny and like most hummingbirds, whizzes through the air curiously hovering right in front of humans who ponder them. The first time Mike Parr, president of the American Bird Conservancy, saw one, it was feeding on blossoms of a lemon tree in California.

“It was just one of those other-worldly sites. It was almost like a religious experience,” says Parr with awe and reverence.