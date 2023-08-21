(CNN) — On a stage more than 16,000 kilometers (10,000 miles) away from the small township of Soweto in Johannesburg, South Africa, the Mzansi Youth Choir was seeing their dreams come true before their eyes. Confetti rained down at the “America’s Got Talent” (AGT) audition as the young group received the first-ever audience-awarded “golden buzzer,” sending them straight to the live shows of the popular NBC talent competition

That was at the end of May. Ever since, the choir has been back in South Africa preparing for the next step of their journey.