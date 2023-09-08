(CNN) — Sixty miles north-east of Melitopol, a Ukrainian counteroffensive is grinding laboriously through Russian-held territory, hoping to liberate regions from the grips of Moscow’s rule.

But in this city – one of the first captured by Russian forces after their invasion last February – another operation is in full swing. There is one key difference: everyone knows how this one is going to end.

CNN’s Vasco Cotovio, Svitlana Vlasova and Andrew Carey contributed reporting