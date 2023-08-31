(CNN) — Former Thai prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra has submitted a request for a royal pardon, the outgoing justice minister said, just over a week after his dramatic return to the country from more than 15 years in self-exile.

Thaksin, the head of a famed political dynasty, was prime minister from 2001 until he was ousted in a military coup in 2006. He returned to Thailand briefly in 2008 before fleeing the country over a corruption conviction.