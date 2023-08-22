(CNN) — Thailand’s parliament on Tuesday voted for real estate tycoon Srettha Thavisin to be the country’s next prime minister, ending a political deadlock more than three months after elections delivered a landslide to progressive parties over pro-military groups.

Srettha, 60, was the sole candidate put forward by the populist Pheu Thai Party and received 482 votes out of a possible 747 in Thailand’s bicameral parliament.