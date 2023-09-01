Thai King approves new cabinet, ending months of political deadlock By Kocha Olarn, CNN Sep 1, 2023 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn has endorsed a cabinet proposed by the country’s new prime minister, Srettha Thavisin.The announcement was published on a Thai government website, Royal Gazette on Saturday. Srettha has also been confirmed as the country’s Finance Minister.Thailand’s parliament on Tuesday voted for Thavisin to be the country’s next prime minister, bringing an end to three months of political deadlock.Srettha, 60, was the sole candidate put forward by the populist Pheu Thai Party which received the second largest number of votes in the May election.That poll was won by a popular progressive party, Move Forward, which had proposed radical reforms, but its efforts to form a government were later stymied by the kingdom’s political elites.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular New charge on your Benton PUD bill coming in November Possible cougar sighting near Kennewick high school; keep an eye out! Kennewick business owner to pay more than $100,000 in connection with COVID relief fraud Benton City woman to appear on ABC's "The Golden Bachelor" Second man sentenced to 18 months in prison for Conspiracy to Make a Destructive Device Latest News Kennewick business owner to pay more than $100,000 in connection with COVID relief fraud Second man sentenced to 18 months in prison for Conspiracy to Make a Destructive Device Tumbleweed 27th Annual Music Festival begins Friday Labor Day Weekend...Warmer Temperatures and a Chance of Scattered Showers Tax relief for families and businesses affected by wildfires on the way More News