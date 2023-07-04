Tel Aviv car ramming attack leaves four injured, Israeli officials say By Mostafa Salem, CNN Jul 4, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — Four people have been injured after a car ramming attack in Tel Aviv, Israeli emergency services said Tuesday.One of the injured, a 46-year-old woman, is in serious condition, the Magen David Adom rescue service said.This is a breaking news story. More details to come.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular UPDATE: I-82 between Prosser and Benton City open Robert De Niro’s grandson Leandro dead at 19 Roll over crash on Road 68 and Court Street TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi truck roll over on I-182 Texas man who went missing as a teen is found alive 8 years later Latest News Access to Alert Yakima key for residents, visitors during wildfire season Yakima's annual Apple Jam to bring new music, bigger stage to State Fair Park UPDATE: I-82 between Prosser and Benton City open Roll over crash on Road 68 and Court Street TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi truck roll over on I-182 More News