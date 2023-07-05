(CNN) — Beauty salons in Afghanistan have been given one month to close as the country’s Taliban leaders extend their repressive rule over women, who are already largely confined to their homes with bans on most work and study.

Mohammad Sidik Akif Mahajar, a spokesman for the Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice, confirmed to CNN the order had been given on June 24, with all salons to close by July 27.