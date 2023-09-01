(CNN) — A self-made, septuagenarian billionaire with limited political experience has thrown his hat into one of the most consequential presidential elections of 2024, shaking up a race that could have huge ramifications far beyond its borders.

Terry Gou, the founder of the world’s largest iPhone maker Foxconn, announced Monday his second presidential campaign in Taiwan, joining an already crowded China-friendly camp to challenge the independence-leaning Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).