Taipei, Taiwan (CNN) — Two Taiwan police officers are under investigation after a botched sting operation led to a minor being sexually assaulted, prompting public uproar and an official apology from the local police department.

The incident began in November 2020 when an unnamed 13-year-old girl met a man, Chang Ming-hsin, on a dating app, according to a court verdict handed down earlier this month triggering an investigation into police conduct.