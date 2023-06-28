Suspected assailant and US consulate guard killed in shooting incident in Saudi Arabia

A 2004 photo shows a partial view of the US consulate in Jeddah. At least two people died in a shooting incident near the United States consulate in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, according to local police and a spokesperson for the consulate. One of those killed was a consulate security guard.

 Bilal Qabalan/AFP/Getty Images

(CNN) — At least two people died in a shooting incident near the United States consulate in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, according to local police and a spokesperson for the consulate. One of those killed was a consulate security guard.

“A person in a car stopped near the American consulate building in Jeddah Governorate and got out of it carrying a firearm in his hand,” Saudi state news agency SPA reported citing a statement by the Mecca city police spokesperson. That person was killed in an exchange of fire with security forces, it said.