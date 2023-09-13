Survivors frustrated and volunteers pour in as Morocco accepts limited foreign aid following deadly quake

Tafeghaghte, Atlas Mountains (CNN) — Wearing an elegant holiday outfit and sunglasses, Chadia Halimi looked a bit out of place in the dusty camp on the edge of Tafeghaghte, a mountain village in the Moroccan Atlas Mountains that was leveled in last week’s earthquake.

“It’s not the holiday I planned,” the 26-year old French woman told CNN on Tuesday. “But I was here, and I wanted to help. These people have nothing.”