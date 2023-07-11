(CNN) — A new report from Human Rights Watch (HRW) accuses the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and allied Arab militias of executing dozens of people, and “the total destruction” of a town in Sudan’s West Darfur state.

At least 28 ethnic Massalit were summarily executed, and dozens more civilians were killed and injured in the attack on Misterei, a town that is home to tens of thousands of mainly ethnic Massalit residents, according to the HRW report.