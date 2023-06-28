(CNN) — Nearly 2.8 million people have fled the war in Sudan, latest data from the United Nations International Organization for Migration, (IOM), shows.

Some 2,152,936 people are estimated to have been internally displaced, while another 644,861 fled across Sudan’s borders into neighboring countries, according to the IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) report published Tuesday.

CNN’s Sana Noor Haq contributed to this report.