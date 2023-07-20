(CNN) — Spain’s far-right Vox party looks set to continue its meteoric rise in Sunday’s general election, and it aims to use its growing influence to roll back decades of progress in women’s rights by blocking abortion access, repealing legislation on gender-based violence and shutting down the ministry of equality.

The party, which only formed a decade ago, may become a political kingmaker and a member of Spain’s next coalition government following the vote, according to opinion polls.