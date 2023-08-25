(CNN) — Four astronauts — representing four nations and space agencies across the globe — are preparing to launch aboard a SpaceX rocket to the International Space Station, kicking off a mission expected to last more than six months.

The crew will ride aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endurance capsule on the mission, dubbed Crew-7, that will be jointly overseen by NASA and SpaceX en route to the space station. Liftoff of the capsule, which will launch atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, is expected at 3:27 a.m. ET Saturday.