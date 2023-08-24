(CNN) — A SpaceX and NASA mission that was set to launch four astronauts — representing four nations and space agencies across the globe — to the International Space Station was abruptly called off Thursday evening.

The precise reason for the delay, announced late Thursday night, was not immediately clear. The astronauts’ SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft had been slated to launch atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 3:50 a.m. ET Friday.