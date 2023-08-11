(CNN) — South Africa’s former President Jacob Zuma was returned to prison on Friday to comply with a ruling that his release on ill health was unlawful – but was freed after just an hour under a remission process to address overcrowding in jail.

The 81-year-old arrived at the Estcourt correctional detention facility at 6 a.m. local time and was “admitted to the system,” before being swiftly released, according to Correctional Services national commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale.