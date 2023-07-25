Six found guilty for Brussels terror attacks, Belgian public broadcaster reports By Niamh Kennedy, CNN Jul 25, 2023 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — A Brussels court on Tuesday found six out of ten suspects guilty of “terrorist murder” in the 2016 Brussels attacks, according to Belgian public broadcaster RTBF.Belgium began its largest ever trial last year to determine whether 10 men played a part in the suicide bombings on March 22, 2016 that killed 32 people and injured over 300.ISIS claimed responsibility for the attacks on Brussels airport followed by explosions at a metro station in the city.This is a breaking story. More to comeThe-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Latest News Alaska Airlines to bring back twice-daily flights from YKM to Sea-Tac this fall Washington state's cherry harvest up by 50% after hitting 14-year low in 2022 Long time Cancer Center patient donates 100 year old Steinway Piano Educational Service District 123 offering free school supplies Washington State is accepting applications for park maintenance grants More News