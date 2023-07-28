Hong Kong (CNN) — A singer who pulled down his pants during a performance at a rock festival in northern China has been detained by authorities, the latest incident highlighting the fine line artists must tread in a country where the space for free expression is highly limited.

In a statement Monday, the local culture bureau of Shijiazhuang city said the singer – identified by the surname Ding – was detained by police for “damaging social morality.” Meanwhile, a show organizer was fined $28,000 and suspended from hosting concerts, it added.