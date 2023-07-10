Shiniest exoplanet ever found has reflective metal clouds

An artist's illustration shows an exoplanet, called LTT9779b, orbiting its much larger host star.

 Ricardo Ramírez Reyes/Universidad de Chile

(CNN) — An ultrahot exoplanet that zips around its host star every 19 hours is the shiniest exoplanet ever discovered.

The scorching world, dubbed planet LTT9779b, has reflective metallic clouds made of silicates and metals like titanium.