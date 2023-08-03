Scientists use gene editing to induce virgin births in fruit flies

A fruit fly of the species Drosophila melanogaster, the same one involved in a recent study that used gene editing to induce fruit flies to reproduce via parthenogenesis — or virgin birth.

 Alongkot Sumritjearapol/Moment RF/Getty Images

(CNN) — In a historic first, scientists have used gene editing to induce virgin birth in fruit flies, a major step in unlocking the mysteries of the intriguing phenomenon known as parthenogenesis.

Virgin births do not happen naturally in the type of fruit flies involved in the research, said study coauthor Alexis Sperling, a developmental biologist at the UK’s University of Cambridge.