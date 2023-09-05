Scientists say they have pinpointed the moment humanity almost went extinct

The cranium and mandible of Homo heidelbergensis, a species of ancient human that lived around 500,000 years ago, is shown.

 Felix Ausin Ordonez/Reuters

(CNN) — Ancient humanity was almost wiped out about 900,000 years ago when the global population dwindled to around 1,280 reproducing individuals, according to a new study. What’s more, the population of early human ancestors stayed this small for about 117,000 years.

The analysis, published August 31 in the journal Science, is based on a new computer model developed by a group of scientists based in China, Italy and the United States.