California’s super bloom attracts swarms of migrating butterflies

(CNN) — Challenging times are ahead for smaller, lighter-colored butterflies as Earth’s climate continues to warm, a new study has found.

Unlike their relatives with larger wings and darker colors, small butterflies with paler hues — particularly those belonging to the Lycaenidae family — have trouble regulating their body temperatures as the air temperature increases, according to the research.