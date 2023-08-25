Scientists fully sequence human Y chromosome for the first time

Humans typically have a pair of sex chromosomes in each cell.

 nathan devery/Alamy Stock Photo

Scientists have fully sequenced the Y chromosome for the first time, uncovering information that could have implications for the study of male infertility and other health problems.