Saudi Arabia appoints first envoy to Palestinians amid talks on Israel normalization

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (right) meets Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on April 19.

 Saudi Press Agency/Reuters

Jerusalem (CNN) — Saudi Arabia has appointed its first ambassador to the Palestinians, in a move that comes amid talks with the United States over a possible deal to normalize relations between the Gulf kingdom and Israel.

In a show of support to Palestinians, Saudi Arabia named its ambassador to Jordan, Naif bin Bandar Al-Sudairi, as “Non-resident ambassador to the State of Palestine and Consul General in Jerusalem.”

CNN’s Nadeen Ebrahim in Abu Dhabi contributed to this report.