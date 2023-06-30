Russian General Sergey Surovikin was secret VIP member of Wagner, documents show By Matthew Chance, CNN Jun 30, 2023 22 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Moscow (CNN) — Documents shared exclusively with CNN suggest that Russian Gen. Sergey Surovikin was a secret VIP member of the Wagner private military company.The documents, obtained by the Russian investigative Dossier Center, showed that Surovikin had a personal registration number with Wagner.Surovikin is listed along with at least 30 other senior Russian military and intelligence officials, who the Dossier Center said are also VIP Wagner members.Surovikin has not been seen in public since last Saturday, when he released a video pleading for Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin to stop his insurrection. His whereabouts have since remained unknown.Surovikin is a decorated commander of the Russian Air Force and became nicknamed “General Armageddon” for his ruthless tactics bombing cities in Syria.Wagner has not answered CNN’s request for a response.It is unclear what Wagner’s VIP membership entails, including whether there is a financial benefit.Surovikin was known to have links with the mercenary group, but the documents raise questions about the closeness of senior members of the Russian military and Wagner.During Prigozhin’s short-lived rebellion, Wagner fighters were able to take over the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, facing virtually no resistance from the Russian army.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular 'She considered them her friends': 6 men charged in cover-up of Rosenda Strong's murder MultiCare lays off 37 employees in Yakima to reduce expenses UPDATE: 2 confirmed dead after crash on 395 in Franklin Co. At least 50 working to contain Roza Creek Fire in Kittitas County Firefighters battle blaze at Yakima Arboretum Latest News At least 50 working to contain Roza Creek Fire in Kittitas County MultiCare lays off 37 employees in Yakima to reduce expenses Tri-City Americans hockey player drafted for the Seattle Kraken 'Full of mud': City of Yakima water treatment stalls due to debris in Naches River 600-acre Roza Creek Fire jumps containment, prompts Level 1 evacuations in Kittitas Co. More News