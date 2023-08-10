(CNN) — Russia is preparing to launch Luna 25, the country’s first lunar lander in 47 years.

The uncrewed spacecraft is set to lift off this week from the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Amur Oblast, Russia. Hitching a ride aboard a Soyuz-2 Fregat rocket, Luna 25 is expected to take flight at 8:10 a.m. local time Friday, or 7:10 p.m. ET Thursday.