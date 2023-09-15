Seoul, South Korea (CNN) — Kim Jong Un was “deeply impressed” by a visit to a Russian aircraft manufacturing plant on Friday, according to North Korean state media.

Kim toured facilities for aircraft design and assembly at the Komsomolsk-on-Amur Yuri Gagarin Aviation Plant, where he was struck by “the rich independent potential and modernity of the Russian aircraft manufacturing industry,” the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Saturday.