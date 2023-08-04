Hong Kong (CNN) — Dozens of human rights groups have signed a joint petition calling on Laos authorities to release a prominent Chinese lawyer following reports he has been detained in the Southeast Asian country while trying to travel to the United States.

Concerns for Lu Siwei have spiked after he went missing in Laos, which lies across China’s southwestern border and has long been a common, albeit risky, exit point for Chinese dissidents trying to leave the country.