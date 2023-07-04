(CNN) — Elena Milashina, a prominent Russian journalist who uncovered the horrific crackdown on gay men in Chechnya, was severely beaten alongside a lawyer in an attack in the southern Russian republic, according to her employer Novaya Gazeta.

Milashina and attorney Alexander Nemov were on the way to attend a court sentencing of a human rights activist in Chechnya’s regional capital, Grozny, when their car was blocked on the road and attacked by armed men, who broke the journalist’s fingers, stabbed the lawyer, and smashed the pair’s equipment, according to Novaya Gazeta.