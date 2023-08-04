London (CNN) — Well, it looks like the Prince of Wales isn’t the only royal making their way to Singapore soon. We recently found out that Prince Harry will also be grabbing his passport and heading to the Southeast Asian nation for his own charitable cause.

The Duke of Sussex will be competing in his Sentebale charity’s annual polo match there next weekend. Harry co-founded the organization with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho in 2006 with the goal of helping children in southern Africa affected by extreme poverty, inequality and the HIV/AIDS epidemic. Since 2010, its polo fundraiser has raised more than £11 million ($14 million), according to the charity.