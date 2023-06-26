Prigozhin says he turned march on Moscow around to avoid Russian bloodshed By Mariya Knight and Anna Chernova, CNN Jun 26, 2023 38 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin released new audio on Monday claiming that two factors played into his decision to turn around his march on Moscow.Prigozhin said he wanted to avoid Russian bloodshed, and also said the march was a demonstration of protest, not intended to overturn power in the country.This is a breaking news story. More to follow.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular WSP investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Grant County Woman killed in car crash in Kittitas County WATCH: Woman arrested for DUI seen driving through Hoopfest Animal sedative xylazine in fentanyl causing gruesome wounds, scrambling efforts to stop overdoses One person arrested after 15-acre wildfire in Grant County Latest News Update - AMBER ALERT canceled after two children found, who were taken from grandmother's home in Yakima "We decided to put our foot in the race and go for it," New local Boba place celebrates its grand opening Lavender farms hosting "U-Pick" event in Burbank 'Reptile Lady' visits Selah kids, kicking off library's summer reading program 'That"s just the reality': Yakima police prepare for $2.1 million in cuts to services, staffing More News