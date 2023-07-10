Police assessing whether BBC presenter committed criminal offense

The BBC has not yet named the presenter in question, who has been taken off air.

 Susannah Ireland/AFP/Getty Images

London (CNN) — London’s Metropolitan Police said Monday it was assessing whether there was evidence that a BBC presenter accused of sexual misconduct has committed a criminal offense.

The UK broadcaster suspended “a male member of staff” at the weekend after The Sun newspaper reported Friday that a woman had accused an unnamed BBC presenter of paying her teenage child for sexually explicit photographs.