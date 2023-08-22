(CNN) — The Philippines on Tuesday said it had successfully delivered supplies to marines aboard the BRP Sierra Madre, a dilapidated military outpost in the contested South China Sea, despite attempts by Chinese vessels to block the mission.

The National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea said in a statement that it successfully delivered supplies to the stranded landing ship on the Second Thomas Shoal in Manila’s exclusive economic zone, which China calls Renai Reef and also claims as its sovereign territory.