Over 90 prison guards are being held hostage by inmates across five different prisons in Ecuador

(CNN) — More than 90 prison security agents are currently being held by inmates across five different prisons in Ecuador, according to the country’s penitentiary service SNAI, amid escalating violence in the country which saw the mayor of Ecuador’s sixth largest city killed over the weekend.

Together with the National Police, SNAI said it was working to secure the agents’ release and return prisons to normal operations. It added in a statement that the agents’ were in “good condition.”