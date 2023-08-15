Seoul, South Korea (CNN) — North Korea’s first public confirmation that a US soldier crossed into its territory in July has prompted an appeal from his family to treat him humanely, as questions remain about why he entered one of the most hostile countries on Earth at a time of heightened tensions on the peninsula.

US officials say Army Pvt. Travis King “willfully and without authorization” crossed into North Korea on July 18, while taking a civilian tour of the Joint Security Area (JSA), a small collection of ​buildings inside the 150-mile-long demilitarized zone (DMZ) that has separated North and South Korea since the end of the Korean War in 1953.