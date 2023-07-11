North Korea fires ballistic missile, South says By Yoonjung Seo and Brad Lendon, CNN Jul 11, 2023 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Seoul, South Korea (CNN) — North Korea has fired at least one ballistic missile off its east coast, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Wednesday.The launch comes after Pyongyang earlier this week threatened to shoot down US military reconnaissance planes that fly over nearby waters in the East Sea, also know as the Sea of Japan.This is a breaking story and will be updated.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Latest News Yakima DV Coalition reflects on 2 years of 'out-of-the-box' solutions, collaboration 'Just Peachy' beer raises money for Yakima children with special needs Kadlec is now a designated Level II Trauma Center, the 2nd one in eastern Washington 'Houdini Was' children's book written by 2nd graders is now a learning ambassador in the Yakima Valley More than $100 million awarded to affordable housing developments across Oregon More News