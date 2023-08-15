North Korea confirms US soldier Travis King is in the country

Travis King, the US soldier who ran across the military demarcation line into North Korea on July 18, is pictured here.

 From Travis King/Facebook

(CNN) — North Korea on Wednesday confirmed publicly for the first time that US Army Private Travis King crossed into its territory.

A statement from the country’s government-controlled Korean Central News Agency claimed King had expressed “his willingness to seek refugee” in North Korea or a third country.