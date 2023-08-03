(CNN) — Niger’s President Mohamed Bazoum said Thursday he is being held hostage by the country’s military as he warned in a Washington Post op-ed that the junta’s power grab could have “devastating consequences” for the region, where Russian mercenaries have established a foothold.

Bazoum, who was democratically elected two years ago, has been detained by soldiers at the presidential palace in the capital Niamey since last Wednesday, when the military launched a coup that has been condemned by the United States and other Western nations and brought threats of military intervention from a bloc of West African countries.

