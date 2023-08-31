(CNN) — The military junta in Niger has canceled the visa of the French ambassador and instructed police to expel him, after ordering the diplomat last week to leave the country.

In the letter shared by local media on Thursday and attributed to the Nigerien Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the junta said, “The diplomatic cards and the visas of the concerned person and the members of his family are canceled. The police services have been instructed therefore to proceed with his expulsion.”