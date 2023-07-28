(CNN) — A Niger general, Abdourahamane Tiani, has appeared on state television as the country’s new leader following a military coup that sparked international condemnation.

Tiani appeared on Télé Sahel with a banner identifying him as “President of the national council for the preservation of the fatherland.”

CNN’s Eve Brennan and Lauren Said-Moorhouse contributed to this report from London; with Dalal Mawad and Oliver Briscoe from Paris.