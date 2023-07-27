(CNN) — The Nigerien military has backed the coup leaders who have reportedly seized the president of the West African country, prompting warnings from international leaders of the threat to democracy.

Niger’s army command said Thursday it was supporting the takeover against President Mohamed Bazoum to prevent bloodshed and maintain “the well-being of our populations.”

CNN’s Omar Hamar Saley in Niamey contributed reporting. CNN’s Larry Madowo, Niamh Kennedy, Eve Brennan, Bethlehem Feleke, Alex Stambaugh and Betsy Klein also contributed reporting.