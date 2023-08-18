New study warns against risks of ‘time-traveling pathogens’

Abrupt thaws in Arctic permafrost that could potentially release infectious pathogens will become more common as the climate warms. In this aerial image, lakes created by melting permafrost are seen on June 15, 2017, in Barrow, Alaska.

 The Asahi Shimbun/Getty Images

(CNN) — As the climate warms, scientists have suggested that “time-traveling pathogens” unleashed by thawing Arctic permafrost may pose a risk to modern ecosystems.

Permafrost is a hard layer of frozen ground made of soil, sand and rocks in high-latitude areas such as Greenland, Alaska, Siberia, the Tibetan Plateau and northern Canada. This icy layer traps microbes that remain dormant for long periods of time — but a warming planet could create conditions suitable for these pathogens to return from the past, according to new research.