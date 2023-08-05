(CNN) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un tours arms factories, inspects artillery plants and even fires a gun in newly released photographs that appear to offer a rare glimpse into the secretive state’s weapons facilities.

North Korean state news agency KCNA, which released the photos on Saturday, said the images showed Kim touring a production plant of a “large-caliber artillery complex” and giving “on site guidance” to workers at a facility for “strategic cruise missiles and unmanned attack aircraft.”