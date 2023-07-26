NASA briefly loses contact with space station after power outage at mission control

People walk through the White Flight Control Room at the Johnson Space Center's Mission Control Center in Houston, Texas, on August 5, 2022. A power outage occurred in the same building on July 25, that affected some hardware used for communications with the International Space Station.

 Mark Felix/AFP/Getty Images

(CNN) — A brief power outage at NASA’s mission control center in Houston caused a voice communications blackout with the International Space Station and forced the space agency to rely on backup systems for the first time.

The outage occurred Tuesday morning and lasted about 90 minutes, according to ISS Program Manager Joel Montalbano. At no time were the astronauts aboard the ISS in any danger, according to Montalbano.