Brisbane, Australia (CNN) — With his hands cuffed, Ned Kelly Emeralds scribbles awkwardly on a piece of paper inside a Brisbane courthouse as he hurriedly tries to tell his story after years of immigration detention.

It’s 2019, and Emeralds can’t speak, not because guards are waiting outside the meeting room door, but because he’s been mute since he woke after trying to take his own life in detention on Christmas Island soon after arriving in Australian waters on a refugee boat in 2013.