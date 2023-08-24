Moscow court extends WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich’s pre-trial detention, state media reports By Sarah Dean Aug 24, 2023 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — A Moscow court has extended the pre-trial detention of Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich by three months, state media Russia 24 reported Thursday.This is a breaking news story. More details to follow.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Rep. Dan Newhouse addresses trade, fentanyl and cost of living concerns Cool Night Night...ice Day Tomorrow...Rain on Friday ‘This is heartbreaking’: Tragedy strikes Yakima family on vacation after 2 youngest kids fall out of hotel window Saddle up for Benton-Franklin Fair and Rodeo's opening day Tuesday RSD leans into social-emotional learning with CharacterStrong program expansion Latest News PSD experiences bus driver shortage, amid nationwide call for drivers Pasco School District rolls out new electric school buses Rep. Dan Newhouse addresses trade, fentanyl and cost of living concerns City of Yakima plans to rezone property to allow for mental health clinic at Camp Hope Yakima City Council's potential budget cuts put focus on vacant positions More News