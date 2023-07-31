Kyiv, Ukraine (CNN) — A day after Volodymyr Zelensky said war was “returning to Russia” with an attempted drone strike on Moscow, the Kremlin launched a deadly airstrike against the Ukraine president’s hometown of Kryvyi Rih.

At least six people were killed and another 75 were wounded when a pair of ballistic missiles struck a school building and residential tower in the central Ukrainian city. Among the dead are a 5-year-old girl.

CNN’s Anna Chernova, Maria Kostenko and Joshua Berlinger contributed to this report