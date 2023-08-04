Hong Kong (CNN) — More than a million people have been relocated from their homes in China’s Hebei province following deadly flooding earlier this week, according to state media, as officials warned it could take a month for the waters to recede in some areas.

Rain from the remnants of Typhoon Doksuri slammed the northern province of 75 million, and the neighboring cities of Beijing and Tianjin starting last weekend, causing heavy flooding that stranded residents, washed away bridges and highways and left at least 22 dead.

